Sambrial AC visits SIAL to strengthen community ties, enhance services

SIALKOT - To promote collaboration and strengthen community ties, Sambrial assistant commissioner visited Sialkot International Airport (SIAL). The visit focused on advancing mutual interests, particularly in enhancing airport services and ensuring smooth operations for both passengers and stakeholders.

During the visit, the AC met with the Vice Chairman of the Board of Directors, the CEO, and other senior officials of SIAL, who provided a detailed overview of the airport’s facilities, recent upgrades, and ongoing projects. This meeting also served as an opportunity to discuss shared goals and challenges, with both parties reaffirming their commitment to improving services and making a positive impact on the community. The AC commended SIAL for its efforts to enhance the passenger experience and strengthen connectivity between Sialkot and surrounding regions.

Vice Chairman Faraz Akram, Directors Rana Sohail, Afzal Shaheen, Chaudhry Javed, and other officials were also present at the event.

Criminals held, weapons recovered

Sialkot Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested two mem­bers of a dacoit gang involved in dacoity and robbery cases. According to a police spokesperson, Hajipura police station traced out the accused by using scientific methods and recovered Rs200,000, five motorcycles and weapons from their possessions. The police sent the accused behind the bars after registering cases.