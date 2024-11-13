SCCI chief stresses need to boost Pak-Tunisia trade ties

Peshawar - Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) President Fazal Moqeem Khan has emphasized the need to strengthen Pak-Tunisia bilateral trade and economic relations.

He was speaking at a luncheon, organized by Honorary Consul General of Tunisia in Peshawar and SCCI former vice president Ammad Rasheed in honour of the business community and dignitaries, here on Tuesday.

“Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is highly rich in hydel, mineral, oil and gas resources wherein ample opportunities are available to attract foreign investment, Fazal Moqeem said.

The called for provision of facilities to investors under One-window operation. Fazal Moqeem, on the occasion, demanded of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government to withdraw 2 per cent cess on export.

Fazal Moqeem said Pakistan and Tunisia have been enjoying cordial economic, trade and cultural relations. However, he said joint initiatives from both the sides would improve the bilateral trade volume between the two countries.

The SCCI president also said Khyber Pakhtunkhwa is a lucrative destination for foreign investors. He added immense potentials in hydel power generation, marble, oil, gas and other natural resources exist in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa wherein prospects are brighter to attract foreign investment. Fazal Moqeem invited the Tunisian companies to make investment in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa‘s potentials sectors.

In order to improve mutual trade volume between Pakistan and Tunisia, the suggested to held a single country exhibition, exchange of trade delegations and launch of joint ventures.

Fazal Moqeem also thanked the honorary Consul General Ammad Rasheed for hosting lunch in honour of the business community and assured that SCCI will work closely with him to further cement trade and economic ties between Pakistan and Tunisia.