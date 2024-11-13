Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Schools in Murree to remain open despite smog holidays in other Punjab districts

Schools in Murree to remain open despite smog holidays in other Punjab districts
Web Desk
10:14 PM | November 13, 2024
National

The Punjab government’s notification for school closures due to smog will not apply to Murree, where all public and private educational institutions will continue their regular schedules.

The initial decision, announced by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, called for the closure of schools across the province until November 17, in response to widespread health concerns over smog’s impact on students.

The minister acknowledged the educational disruption but stressed the necessity of prioritizing children's health.

Citizens were also encouraged to take individual steps, like maintaining vehicle fitness, to combat the smog crisis.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-13/Lahore/epaper_img_1731485209.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024