Schools in Murree to remain open despite smog holidays in other Punjab districts

The Punjab government’s notification for school closures due to smog will not apply to Murree, where all public and private educational institutions will continue their regular schedules.

The initial decision, announced by Punjab Education Minister Rana Sikandar Hayat, called for the closure of schools across the province until November 17, in response to widespread health concerns over smog’s impact on students.

The minister acknowledged the educational disruption but stressed the necessity of prioritizing children's health.

Citizens were also encouraged to take individual steps, like maintaining vehicle fitness, to combat the smog crisis.