Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Science & technology exhibition held at Government Girls Degree College Kotri

Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

HYDERABAD   -  A Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics exhibition was organized at Government Girls Degree College Kotri, inaugurated by Regional Director Colleges Hyderabad Professor Nasir Iqbal. At the event, students showcased their creativity and intellectual skills, presenting over 27 interdisciplinary models.  Projects highlighted their talents across various fields, focusing on modern scientific and technological innovations. Addressing the event, Professor Nasir Iqbal praised the efforts of female students, noting that such projects not only elevate educational standards but also build confidence and enhance future success prospects. Principal of College Rukhsana Parveen Junejo explained that the exhibition aimed to inspire scientific, creative and research-oriented attitudes in students, aligning them with modern demands. Parents and teachers also appreciated the students’ performances, affirming that exhibitions like this can positively transform the educational environment. The event was attended by Assistant Director Maliha Soomro, Dr. Feroz Shah from Mehran University of Engineering and Technology, organizing committee members Professor Hamida Mirbahar, Aaisha Erum, Nazish Nazir, along with faculty, officials and a large number of students.

Justice Amin-led body decides to handle oldest cases first

Tags:

Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024