Several int’l, domestic flights called off at Karachi Airport

KARACHI - A number of international and domestic flights were cancelled due to technical and operational reasons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday. According to schedule, Qatar Airways flight QR-611 from Karachi to Doha has been called off while SereneAir flight ER-524,522 from Karachi to Lahore has also been cancelled.

Moreover, SereneAir flight ER-504, 502 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled while Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 has also been suspended. Further, Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF 143, 145 has also been cancelled.