Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Several int’l, domestic flights called off at Karachi Airport

Our Staff Reporter
November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI  -  A number of international and domestic flights were cancelled due to technical and operational reasons at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport on Tuesday. According to schedule, Qatar Airways flight QR-611 from Karachi to Doha has been called off while SereneAir flight ER-524,522 from Karachi to Lahore has also been cancelled.

Moreover, SereneAir flight ER-504, 502 from Karachi to Islamabad has been cancelled while Karachi to Islamabad AirSial flight PF-125 has also been suspended. Further, Karachi to Lahore AirSial flight PF 143, 145 has also been cancelled.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024