Shaheen Afridi becomes ICC's Top ODI bowler

Pakistan’s has risen to the number one spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Bowling Rankings, replacing South Africa’s Keshav Maharaj. Afridi's outstanding performance helped Pakistan, under new captain Mohammad Rizwan, secure their first ODI series win in Australia since 2002, winning the series 2-1 after an eight-wicket victory in Perth.

Afridi claimed eight wickets at an average of 12.62, marking a three-spot jump to reclaim the top ranking he briefly held during the recent ICC ODI World Cup. With Afridi's ascent, Pakistan now leads in both batting and bowling rankings, with Babar Azam maintaining his number-one spot among batters.

Player of the Series Haris Rauf advanced 14 spots to reach a career-high 13th in the rankings, while Naseem Shah moved up 14 places to equal 55th after taking five wickets in the series.