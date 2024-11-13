Smog in 2025

The National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has issued an advisory warning that the smog situation is likely to persist across Punjab’s urban areas and Hyderabad throughout November and December. For millions across Pakistan, this crisis has become unavoidable. The focus now must shift to immediate actions that individuals and authorities can take to reduce harm—such as closing schools, offices, and banning certain activities.

While these are temporary measures, we need to look ahead to next year. The reality is that this year has been comprehensively lost to smog, and the government must start planning now to address this issue proactively next year. We cannot afford to panic over smog only once it has already impacted our health. Preparations must begin well in advance. Here’s what the government can do to prevent a similar situation next year.

Firstly, stubble burning should be criminalised and penalised, with alternative waste disposal methods implemented long before smog season. This effort must be paired with a year-long public awareness campaign to prevent stubble burning from occurring. Secondly, a thorough review of all industries that contribute to smog should be conducted. Factories with substandard smokestacks that fail to meet environmental standards should be shut down.

This work requires consistent, year-round action, not a few rushed days. Additionally, schools, offices, and other institutions that contribute to road congestion and vehicle emissions should consider implementing hybrid models. The COVID-19 pandemic demonstrated the viability of remote and hybrid work arrangements; for the three months when smog is most severe, schools and government offices could also operate in hybrid mode.

For long-term solutions, Pakistan should focus on transforming a significant portion of the domestic vehicle fleet to electric vehicles, a move that is increasingly feasible. Los Angeles addressed its smog issue by introducing technology to monitor vehicle emissions. Pakistan, however, could take a simpler approach by incentivising the switch to electric vehicles through tax breaks and subsidies, particularly for large industrial vehicles like trucks and buses.

Finally, costly but effective methods like cloud seeding and artificial rainfall could be considered to temporarily alleviate smog when conditions are particularly severe.

If these measures are implemented with a view toward next year, we may start to see meaningful improvements. Otherwise, millions will face yet another year of hazardous smog, suffocating under dangerous air quality, with lives being lost every moment.