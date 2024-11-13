Smog issue:139 booked in Burewala

BUREWALA - The tehsil administration got registered 139 cases against the people for spreading smoke in atmosphere in Burewala.

Anti-smog operations led by Assistant Commissioner Malik Farooq Ahmed had been intensified against individuals who were the responsible for smoke-producing activities. As part of the recent actions, four more smoke-emitting brick kilns were demolished and a fine of Rs150,000 were imposed on the owners. Additionally, five farmers faced charges for burning crop residues in various villages.

AC Farooq Ahmed stated that strict measures were being taken to combat environmental pollution and smog, with no tolerance for violations. “Ending smog is our mission, and we are committed to addressing this challenge,” he affirmed, underscoring the importance of protecting the environment and public health through ongoing anti-smog efforts in the region.