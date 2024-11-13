Stock market loses 423 points

ISLAMABAD - The 100-index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed bearish trend on Tuesday, losing 423.76 points, a negative change of 0.45 percent, closing at 93,224.56 points as compared to 93,648.33 points on the last trading day. A total of 792,904,878 shares were traded during the day as compared to 815,188,409 shares the previous trading day, whereas the price of shares stood at Rs30.788 billion against Rs37.324 billion on the last trading day. As many as 454 companies transacted their shares in the stock market, 151 of them recorded gains and 242 sustained losses, whereas the shares prices of 61 companies remained unchanged. The three top trading companies were Pak Int. Bulk with 79,861,776 shares at Rs8.00 per share, K-Electric with 71,760,455 shares at Rs5.13 per share and Pak Refinery with 56,364,168 shares at Rs26.88 per share.