Wednesday, November 13, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Get Alerts

Stress and Anxiety Among Students

November 13, 2024
Newspaper, Opinions, Letters

In a recent webinar, “Business Made Easy,” digital creator Tehreem Ranjha shared how anxiety and stress sometimes prevent her from completing daily tasks. Similarly, actress Alia Bhatt recently disclosed that she has been clinically diagnosed with anxiety. But do stress and anxiety only affect business owners or celebrities? A report from Statista provides insight, revealing that stress and anxiety are common among students, with around 68 per cent worldwide affected. Constant parental expectations, peer and academic pressure, and a lack of management skills are major sources of student stress. These issues hold students back, limiting their potential.

The problem requires urgent action. Students can benefit from professional support, reduced screen time, and time-management strategies. Ultimately, while stress and anxiety stem from many sources, these challenges can be managed with the right measures.

MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN,

Justice Amin-led body decides to handle oldest cases first

Islamabad.

Tags:

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-11-12/Lahore/epaper_img_1731387966.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024