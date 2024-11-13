Stress and Anxiety Among Students

In a recent webinar, “Business Made Easy,” digital creator Tehreem Ranjha shared how anxiety and stress sometimes prevent her from completing daily tasks. Similarly, actress Alia Bhatt recently disclosed that she has been clinically diagnosed with anxiety. But do stress and anxiety only affect business owners or celebrities? A report from Statista provides insight, revealing that stress and anxiety are common among students, with around 68 per cent worldwide affected. Constant parental expectations, peer and academic pressure, and a lack of management skills are major sources of student stress. These issues hold students back, limiting their potential.

The problem requires urgent action. Students can benefit from professional support, reduced screen time, and time-management strategies. Ultimately, while stress and anxiety stem from many sources, these challenges can be managed with the right measures.

MARIA ZULFIQAR AWAN,

Islamabad.