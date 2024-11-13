Team Abdul Nasir wins exhibition match in 9th Essa Lab Trophy Boys Basketball

LAHORE - Team Abdul Nasir defeated Team Amjad Ali by 78-56 in an exhibition match in the 9th Essa Lab Trophy Boys Basketball Tournament, organised by Firdous Ittehad and Usman Basketball Club under the patronage of SOA.

Firdous Ittehad President Shahida Parveen Kayani graced the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the event during a colorful opening ceremony. Also present were prominent figures like Commissioner Karachi Sports Advisor Ghulam Muhammad Khan, Abdul Hameed Baloch, and Imtiaz Ahmed Sheikh.

The match proved an exciting affair, where Team Abdul Nasir emerged winner against Team Amjad Ali with a score of 78-56. For the winning team, Daniyal Khan Marwat scored 31 points with 5 three-pointers, Hasan Ali added 20 points, and Nabeel Siddiqui scored 19 points. On the runner-up team, Shayan Hasan scored 23 points with 4 three-pointers, Usman Khawaja contributed 18 points, and Muhammad Saleh added 15 points.

Referees for the match included Zahid Malik, Muhammad Ashraf, and Amir Sharif, while Naeem Ahmed, Zaeema Khatoon, and Raj Kumar Lakhwani served as technical officials. At the start of the match, prayers were offered for the late Essa Abdullah, the founder of Essa Laboratory. Ghulam Muhammad Khan also thanked Prof Dr Commander Farhan Essa Abdullah for sponsoring this event and hoped that he would continue to support the game of basketball especially in Karachi.