Trump names Elon Musk to lead government efficiency department

10:15 AM | November 13, 2024
The United States President-elect Donald Trump has appointed Elon Musk and former Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy to lead the newly formed Department of Government Efficiency.

The department aims to reduce government bureaucracy, streamline federal operations, and cut excessive spending. Operated outside of traditional government structures, the department will work closely with the White House and Office of Management and Budget to bring an "entrepreneurial approach" to government, aiming for major reforms by the 250th anniversary of the Declaration of Independence in 2026.

Musk and Ramaswamy's roles are informal, sidestepping Senate approval, which allows Musk to retain his positions at Tesla, SpaceX, and social media platform X. Known for his influence in Washington, Musk, who donated millions to Trump’s campaign, will use his position to focus on federal budget reductions and government transparency. He plans to publish department activities online, including a "leaderboard" tracking questionable government spending.

The department’s acronym, "DOGE," aligns with Musk's frequent promotion of the cryptocurrency dogecoin. Ramaswamy, a biotech entrepreneur and previous contender for the Republican nomination, will also withdraw from consideration for the Ohio Senate seat, as he now joins the Trump administration's efforts alongside Musk.

