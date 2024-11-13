UNFPA director discusses development priorities with Sindh governor

Pio Smith, Regional Director of the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), met with Sindh Governor Kamran Khan Tessori in Karachi today, accompanied by a delegation from the UN agency. During the meeting, Governor Tessori highlighted the Sindh government's commitment to human development, particularly in ensuring the provision of essential services and facilities to the people.

Governor Tessori expressed appreciation for the UNFPA's work in Pakistan, especially in the areas of maternal and child health. He emphasized that the government's top priority remains the improvement of basic services to enhance the quality of life for citizens across Sindh.

The UNFPA delegation, led by Smith, shared insights on ongoing initiatives and discussed potential collaboration areas with the provincial government to further their shared goals in health, education, and social development. The meeting underscored both parties' dedication to strengthening partnerships aimed at sustainable development and improved health outcomes for communities in Pakistan.