Westminster Academy holds SportsFest 2024

Westminster Academy Islamabad once again brought together the thrill of competition and the joy of sportsmanship at its annual SportsFest 2024. Held over six exhilarating days, the event welcomed over 500 young athletes from top schools across the twin cities, celebrating unity, athleticism, and friendship through sports. This year’s lineup featured popular sports categories, including Football, Basketball, Volleyball, Cricket, Foosball, and Table Tennis, along with an exciting new addition - Arm Wrestling - that added a fresh dynamic to the competition. A true highlight of the event was the presence of esteemed Westminster alumni, Haseeb Ahmed Khan and Fatima Nasir, who now play for Pakistan’s national men’s and women’s Football teams, respectively. Their attendance as chief guests inspired participants and underscored Westminster’s commitment to nurturing talent. With each match, Westminster SportsFest 2024 showcased the skills and sportsmanship of every athlete. The event was a memorable testament to the positive spirit and unity promoted through sport - a spirit that Westminster Academy Islamabad is proud to champion each year.