Without change in public behaviour, smog will lead to severe consequences: Ahsan

ISLAMABAD - Government functionaries and high-level officials on Tuesday expressed serious concerns about the causes and worsening impact of smog, describing it as a consequence of human behaviour. An important meeting to this regard was held under the chairmanship of the Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal, to address the growing smog and air pollution in twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi. Senior officials from the World Bank, Punjab Planning and Development Department, National Disaster Risk Management Fund (NDRMF), Ministry of Environment, the Country Director of IFAD, Nadia Rehman Member Planning Commission for Environment and Climate Change, Environmental Protection Agency, civil society, NDMA, and representatives of environmental protection agencies from all provinces participated in the meeting.

During the session, Ahsan Iqbal expressed serious concerns about the causes and worsening impact of smog, describing it as a consequence of human behaviour, which now necessitates urgent action. He highlighted that without a change in public behaviour, smog and air pollution will lead to severe consequences for both health and the economy, posing a risk not only to public health but also to the country’s GDP growth rate.

The federal minister emphasized the need for a unified national approach to combat this challenge. He noted that environmental protection is a key component of the government’s Five-E framework, which entails various measures to address these issues. Ahsan Iqbal pointed out that while there is no shortage of knowledge, the real problem lies in the lack of implementation. He stressed that all relevant institutions must take joint action to tackle this problem effectively. He further identified cross-border pollution, vehicle emission, crop burning, and urban development as primary causes of smog. The negative effects of smog on public health and daily life underline the need for a public awareness campaign so that every citizen becomes mindful of their environment and personal practices.

The meeting underscored the importance of a coordinated strategy among federal and provincial institutions, academia, and other stakeholders. Ahsan Iqbal stressed the urgent need to develop a comprehensive action plan with an emphasis on ensuring effective implementation. The minister also highlighted that even pristine areas like Gilgit-Baltistan are now being affected by air pollution, warning that the consequences will be severe if environmental pollution is not controlled. He cautioned that failing to act promptly could lead to serious outcomes in the future. Ahsan Iqbal called upon all institutions to collaborate in addressing this issue and to promote environmental awareness at the public level.