Youth must play their crucial role for progress, development of country: Murtaza Wahab

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Barrister Murtaza Wahab on Tuesday expressed support for the Youth Parliament’s Karachi Vision 2030 program, encouraging the youth, particularly students, to work alongside the government in efforts for improvement.

He shared these thoughts during a meeting with a 40-member delegation of the Youth Parliament, led by Rizwan Jaffer, at the Karachi Metropolitan Corporation head office.

He emphasized that for progress and development, the youth must play their crucial role and by collaborating with Karachi’s determined youth, the city can be made greater.

During the meeting, the goals and activities of the Youth Parliament were shared with the mayor, and a request was made for him to participate in the upcoming conference in January next year, which will mark the launch of the Karachi Vision 2030 Charter, and to provide his patronage to the program. Barrister Murtaza Wahab mentioned that Karachi was once a great city, but the situation has since changed.

He stressed that the city’s historic buildings are invaluable assets, and efforts are being made at all levels to preserve and properly use them.

The Mayor Karachi added that if the concept of punishment and reward is removed from the law, it would no longer be considered law.

He emphasized that to make the country prosperous and strong, and to solve the problems facing the public, it is essential to enforce the law. He pointed out that for the city to remain clean, citizens must treat neighborhoods and roads with the same care as their own homes, and specifically urged the youth to avoid wall chalking and littering. He mentioned that the KMC spends around 60 to 70 crore rupees annually on cleaning the city’s drains, with plastic bags and bottles being frequently removed.

He explained that if people disposed of these items at designated locations, it would be easier to keep the city free of pollution, and those working on cleanliness would find their jobs easier.

The Mayor also discussed the issue of encroachments in Karachi, which cause traffic problems and congestion on the roads due to the presence of stalls, carts, rickshaws, and other vehicles. Roads that appear wide at night are often narrowed during the day because of encroachments, which creates difficulties for both traffic and pedestrians, he said.

While the government and law enforcement agencies have their responsibilities, he stated that as a nation, citizens must also reflect on how lawbreaking harms both themselves and the city, and negatively impacts the city’s image.

He praised the programs organized by the Youth Parliament, describing them as inspiring for the youth. He explained that these activities provide young people with the opportunity to learn more about their city’s issues and their potential solutions. He said that through these programs, the youth are becoming actively involved in addressing problems, which he called a commendable development. He concluded by assuring the Youth Parliament of his full cooperation and patronage for their constructive and positive initiatives.