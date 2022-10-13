Share:

KARACHI - At least 17 people, including eight children, were killed and doz­ens injured after a passenger bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to police.

Videos run on private TV chan­nels showed the bus engulfed in a massive ball of fire.

Nooriabad Deputy Superinten­dent (DSP) Wajid Thaheem con­firmed that 11 bodies were re­trieved from the coach out of which eight were children.

The bus, with as many as 80 flood affectees on board, was heading towards Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, the mo­torway police said.11

Among three, he said, one was a woman and two were men. “They belonged to the Mughai­ri community and were re­turning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.” The officer told a private TV channel that the fire was caused by a fault in the air-conditioning sys­tem of the coach, adding that the bodies and injured peo­ple had been moved to Liaquat University Hospital Jamsho­ro.Edhi volunteers rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. Taking notice of the in­cident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed the deputy commissioner of Jams­horo to immediately reach the site with ambulances. “The in­jured should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kind of support to the fam­ilies,” he said in a statement.CM Murad also summoned an investigation report of the in­cident. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput also took notice of the inci­dent and directed Jamsho­ro’s deputy commissioner to submit a report related to the matter. In a statement, Dr Ra­jput said he had ordered offi­cials to ensure that rescue op­eration is swift and that the injured are provided medical aid at the earliest. Dr Rajput also directed the transport secretary to submit a report on the fitness of the passenger bus. “The fitness of passenger buses running in the province should be inspected.”