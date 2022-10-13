KARACHI - At least 17 people, including eight children, were killed and dozens injured after a passenger bus caught fire near Nooriabad in Sindh’s Jamshoro district on Wednesday, according to police.
Videos run on private TV channels showed the bus engulfed in a massive ball of fire.
Nooriabad Deputy Superintendent (DSP) Wajid Thaheem confirmed that 11 bodies were retrieved from the coach out of which eight were children.
The bus, with as many as 80 flood affectees on board, was heading towards Karachi from Khairpur Nathan Shah, the motorway police said.11
Among three, he said, one was a woman and two were men. “They belonged to the Mughairi community and were returning to Khairpur Nathan Shah from Karachi.” The officer told a private TV channel that the fire was caused by a fault in the air-conditioning system of the coach, adding that the bodies and injured people had been moved to Liaquat University Hospital Jamshoro.Edhi volunteers rushed to the spot for rescue and relief work. Taking notice of the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah instructed the deputy commissioner of Jamshoro to immediately reach the site with ambulances. “The injured should immediately be moved to the hospital and the administration should provide all kind of support to the families,” he said in a statement.CM Murad also summoned an investigation report of the incident. Chief Secretary Sindh Dr Muhammad Sohail Rajput also took notice of the incident and directed Jamshoro’s deputy commissioner to submit a report related to the matter. In a statement, Dr Rajput said he had ordered officials to ensure that rescue operation is swift and that the injured are provided medical aid at the earliest. Dr Rajput also directed the transport secretary to submit a report on the fitness of the passenger bus. “The fitness of passenger buses running in the province should be inspected.”