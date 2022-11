Share:

FAISALABAD - The anti-beggary squad, during a crack­down, detained 25 more beggars, here on Wednes­day. The total number of detained beggars during the last week reached 163 including 63 woman beg­gars. Five transgender were also held. Accord­ing to the Social Welfare Department sources, the squad comprising police, civil defence and the Social Welfare Department staff took the beggars into cus­tody from different roads, markets and crossings.