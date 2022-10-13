Share:

PESHAWAR - The Health Depart­ment on Wednesday con­firmed 392 more dengue fever cases in the last 24 hours across the province. According to report, 180 new cases reported from Peshawar, 89 from Mar­dan, 20 from Swabi and 29 from Kohat. Two more deaths have been report­ed, raising the mortalities from the mosquito-borne diseases to 12 in the prov­ince. Overall 26 new pa­tients have been admitted in different hospitals in the last 24 hours and pres­ently 89 dengue patients are under treatment. The number of active dengue cases across the province has reached 2,469 with a total of 12,460 cases re­ported so far. As many as 9,979 patients have recov­ered from dengue fever.