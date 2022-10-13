Share:

RAWALPINDI -Ninety five more persons reportedly suffering from dengue landed in the three teaching hospitals of Rawalpindi, informed sources on Wednesday. Of 95, the condition of six patients is said to be critical, they said. So far, a total of 3,347 persons had fallen prey to dengue virus in the district, according to Health Department officials. Three died of dengue fever in district, they said. The doctors are providing medical treatment to 117 dengue positive patients in Holy Family Hospital, Benazir Bhutto Hospital and District Headquarters Hospital (DHQ) Raja Bazaar, the health department officials informed the media.

Also, dozens of dengue positive patients including children are being taken to private hospitals including Cantonment General Hospital Saddar, Combined Military Hospital (CMH) and Military Hospital (MH). The high-ups of district government and health authority have badly failed in the overwhelming outbreak of dengue. The dengue raised its ugly head in many areas of the district including Adiala Road, Ali Town, Hill View Lane, Munawar Colony, Sadiq Town, Mumtaz Market, Lane 12 and 13, Christian Colony, Dhoke Kalhoor, Jarahi, Kehkashan Colony, Janjua Town, Sanjoli Estate, Rehman Markaz, Gulshanabad, Abid Homes, Dhamial Kalyal Road, Rasoolabad Sharif, Mohra Faqeeran, Mohra Barian, Bank Colony, Bunda Nagyal, Chakri Road, Liaquat Colony, Zafar Plaza, Quaid-i-Azam Colony, Ahmedabad, Bakra Mandi, Dhoke Syedan, Baraf Khana Chowk, Girja, Chak Jalal Din, Misrial Road, Shalley Valley, Pirwadhai Morr, IJ Principal Road, Fauji Colony, Commercial Market, 6th Road, 7th Road, 4th Road, Saidpur Road, Double Road, Faizabad, Dhoke Kashmirian, Farooq-e-Azam Road, Shakrial, Kuri Road, Sadiqabad, Muslim Town, Trolley Ada, Sadiqabad Chowk, Transformer Chowk, Chah Sultan, Murree Road, Waris Khan, Kohati Bazaar, Liaquat Road, College Road, Raja Bazaar, City Saddar Road, Saddar, Mareer Chowk, Officers Colony and suburbs.

Meanwhile, Saddar Bairooni police have arrested a man for his alleged involvement in hurling threats towards an anti-dengue team. A case has also been registered against the accused identified as Khair Muhammad. SP Saddar Division Ahmed Zunair Cheema said that police are providing full protection to filed workers of dengue surveillance teams and action would be taken against those found involved in harassing or threatening the team members.