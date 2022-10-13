Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday retrieved 16 residential plots of housing scheme from illegal occupants. Anti-corruption region­al director Asma Ijaz Cheema received an ap­plication that some land grabbers including Rana Muhammad Mushtaq, Qamer ul Islam, Rashid Minhass r/o Khushab were illegally occupied 16 plots of housing author­ity worth Rs624.2 million and were selling these plots on bogus documen­tation. The regional direc­tor had ordered the assis­tant director Khushab Atif Shoukat to retrieve state land from the squatters.