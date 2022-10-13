SARGODHA - Sargodha Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on Wednesday retrieved 16 residential plots of housing scheme from illegal occupants. Anti-corruption regional director Asma Ijaz Cheema received an application that some land grabbers including Rana Muhammad Mushtaq, Qamer ul Islam, Rashid Minhass r/o Khushab were illegally occupied 16 plots of housing authority worth Rs624.2 million and were selling these plots on bogus documentation. The regional director had ordered the assistant director Khushab Atif Shoukat to retrieve state land from the squatters.
