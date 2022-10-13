Share:

KASUR - The district administration on Wednesday sealed fac­tory for causing pollution and imposed fine on two profiteers ere. According to the spokesperson, Assis­tant Commissioner, Kasur along with team under an­ti-smog measures conduct­ed raid in the factory near Pakki Haveli and imposed Rs150,000 fine, besides registering case against the owner. The team dur­ing the crackdown against profiteers, imposed fine amounting to Rs50,000 to two shopkeepers for over­charging. Meanwhile, Kot Radha Kishan police ar­rested two members of Asif aka ‘Billa’ dacoit gang and recovered cash and weap­ons from their possession. The accused confessed to have committed more than 10 robberies, said the po­lice while further investiga­tion was underway.