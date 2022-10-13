Share:

LAHORE - Aisam-ul-Haq and DG Sports Punjab Tariq Qureshi signed an MoU for promotion of tennis in Punjab during a press conference here at National Hockey Stadium Wednesday. Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Rauf Roofi, Zain and others were also present there. Aisam, Aqeel and others will impart modern training to six players of SBP along with 16 players of Aisam’s Ace Academy for one year.

Addressing the press conference, Aisam-ul-Haq expressed his determination to collaborate with the SBP to find top class tennis talent from all over Punjab. “The prime objective of this MoU is to produce highly talented tennis players who can represent Pakistan in major international tennis events like Wimbledon and US Open etc.”

Aisam added that this MoU is signed for one year for the first time in the history of the country and hopefully this collaboration will continue in future as well. “The duration of MoU reflects the seriousness of the SBP for the promotion of tennis in Punjab.

“I will not take any remuneration for coaching the young players. Being Pakistan’s No 1 player, it is my obligation to develop new players. I want to give the facilities to the young generation that Aqeel and I could not get during our initial stages. If this collaboration continues, I hope in three to four years, we will be able to produce better players than Aisam and Aqeel.”

DG Sports Punjab said under the MoU, Aisam and his team will focus on the training of U-14, U-16 and U-18 players at the state-of-the-art tennis courts. “We recently launched five world class tennis courts, table tennis and swimming academies to provide best facilities to young talented players. We are also going to launch athletics and cricket academies in the coming weeks.”