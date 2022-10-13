Share:

KARACHI - The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) Sindh arrested an alleged drug peddler and recovered ice from his possession. According to spokesman for ANF Sindh on Wednesday, the ANF Police Station Clifton acting on a tip off intercepted a suspicious pick-up vehicle in Bukhari Commercial Area, DHA Karachi. During checking of the said vehicle, the ANF officials recovered 10-kg ice (methamphetamine) and arrested accused Saqib Raza. A case had been registered and further investigations were underway.