AVDIIVKA-At least seven people have died and eight more wounded after Russian forces shelled a market in the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka, said Pavlo Kyrylenko, head of the Donetsk regional military administration. “The Russians hit the central market, where there were many people at that moment,” he said on Telegram. “There is no military logic in such shelling — only an unbridled desire to kill as many of our people as possible and intimidate others.”

Ukraine claims to recaptured five settlements in Kherson region

Ukraine said Wednesday it had retaken five more settlements in the southern region of Kherson as Kyiv continues its counteroffensive despite mass Russian missile strikes that hit the country in the past days.

“Ukrainian armed forces have liberated five more settlements in Beryslav district (of Kherson region): Novovasylivka, Novogrygorivka, Nova Kamyanka, Tryfonivka, Chervone,” the presidency said in its daily report. Kherson is one of the four regions in Ukraine that Moscow recently claimed to have annexed.

Russia says eight suspects detained over Crimea bridge blast

Russia has detained eight suspects over the deadly explosion of the bridge linking annexed Crimea to Russia, the FSB security service said in a statement quoted by news agencies on Wednesday.