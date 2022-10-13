Share:

QUETTA - Malaria has gripped flood-affected areas of Balochistan as the province reported at least 54,489 malaria cases in the last 23 days, health min­istry sources said.

Malaria has tormented five Balo­chistan districts, including Suhbat­pur, Jafferabad, Naseerabad, Jhal Magsi, and Dera Bugti. The malaria positivity rate in Suhbatpur has gone up to 59 percent, with 16,368 cases in the last 23 days. Naseerabad reported 12,619, Jafferabad 11,476, Jhal Magsi 8,906 and 5,120 cases were filed in Dera Bugti in the last 23 days. Moreover, 143 pregnant wom­en reported positive for the viral disease. In total, 28,193 men, 26,231 women, and 9,575 children under five years of age have reported posi­tive for the mosquito-borne disease, while 45,153 children over the age of 5 have tested positive.