Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Establishment Davison on Wednesday appointed a grade-21 officer of the Pakistan Administrative Service Capitan (Retd) Muhammad Mahmood as Additional Secretary in-charge of the Petroleum Division. It is a powerful comeback by Mr. Mahmood as he was removed as Commissioner Rawalpindi about two years ago over the allegation of corruption in the Rawalpindi Ring Road scam. Mehmood’s name surfaced as the main character in the Ring Road scandal. He remained in detention as well over allegations regarding enhancing the stretch of the Rawalpindi Ring Road project against the original map and altering the road map. However, he was later exonerated in the reference after which his name remained under discussion for the appointment to high profile positions such as the chief commissioner Islamabad and Chairman National Highways Authority but nothing could be materialised.