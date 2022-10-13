Share:

Islamabad - Chairman Capital Development Authority Captain (Retd) Mohammed Usman Younis chaired a meeting held at CDA today and reviewed various proposals to make Srinagar Highway signal free corridor on a permanent basis. At the occasion, Member Engineering, Member planning and other officers of the traffic design wing were present. The chairman directed to get traffic data and causality numbers and design futuristic elevated u-turns keeping in view the growing population of the city. He further directed that these designs should be eco-friendly and economical catering the needs of the city Moreover, Chairman CDA said that providing better facilities to the citizens of Islamabad was his utmost priority. He directed that being the main artery of the capital, more plantation is to be done. Furthermore, the traffic design department was directed to submit plans for these u-turns within next five days and a follow-up meeting will be held. The chair said that with launch of integrated bus service and new projects, traffic flow will become smooth and help in reducing fuel consumption and protection of environment.