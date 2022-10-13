Share:

LAHORE - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan Wednesday approved the appointment of former Punjab governor Omer Sarfraz Cheema as advisor to the Punjab chief minister on home department. The move comes as the PTI party is planning to start ‘the final’ long march towards Islamabad to remove the federal government in order to ensure early elections in the country. Cheema served a brief stint as Punjab governor and currently he is working as advisor to the chief minister on information department. The PTI chairman approved Cheema’s nomination for the coveted slot a day after Hashim Dogar of the PTI resigned under pressure from the party men. Hashim had been facing criticism from the PTI leaders for being soft on the political opponents ever since assuming his office. His recent statement that the Punjab administration will not support the PTI’s long march towards Islamabad added fuel to the fire and he was asked to step down by the party chairman. Cheema proved himself to be a great party loyalist when he as the governor of Punjab refused to administer oaths to Hamza Shehbaz Sharif and his cabinet. He also created other hurdles in smooth functioning of the provincial government which remained without a cabinet for over 25 days.