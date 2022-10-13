Share:

Former Punjab governor and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) senior leader Omar Sarfraz Cheema on Thursday appointed as Punjab home advisor by Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi.

Omar Sarfraz called on Pervaiz Elahi at the CM House, while, former federal minister Moonis Elahi was also present during the meeting. The Punjab CM has informed Omar Sarfraz of his new responsibility, for which Cheema expressed his gratitude to CM Elahi.

It merits mention here that Omar Sarfraz Cheema has been appointed as Punjab’s home advisor following the resignation of Hashim Dogar. Yesterday, the former premier and PTI Chairman, Imran Khan approved the appointment of Omar Sarfraz Cheema as Punjab's home advisor.