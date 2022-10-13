Share:

KARACHI-Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah on Wednesday directed the irrigation department to ensure disposal of flood water from 85 percent area on the Right Bank of Indus River by the end of November.

The CM, while chairing online meeting at CM House to review progress on disposal of water from flood affected areas said that flood water was being removed by existing drainage network through gravity system so pumping stations meant for saline water drainage should be used to expedite the water disposal.

Provincial irrigation minister Jam Khan Shoro informed the meeting that water level has reduced along FP Bund, Suprio, MNV drain, KN Shah to Dadu Road and 7.4 million acre feet out of 14 MAF flood water along Right Bank of River Indus has been drained into the river through Manchhar Lake and cuts in Larkana Sehwan (LS) Bund.

He added that out of total inundated area of 1,988,919 acres an area of 648035 acres have been evacuated which is about 33 percent of total inundated area on the right bank of Indus.

At an average discharge of 30, 000 to 40,000 cusecs per day it would take 40 days more to evacuate water from Right Bank, the meeting was informed adding that based on the experience from Flood-2010, remaining water in the area of 265,417 acres will further take at least one more month to December 2022. The meeting was informed that water was receding from LBOD Spinal smoothly at about 2-3 decimal a day, speedy evacuation was taking place in Sanghar and Mirpur Khas districts however disposal of water from Tando Bago of Badin district would take time because of breach in Dhoro Puran and also at Tando Jan Mohammad as same people approached the court which summoned the irrigation officers on October 13, 2022.

Hakro Dhoro’s gauges at different places were decreasing further while water was receding in district Khairpur where 141,171 acres were inundated as on 31st August 2022 those were reduced to 61085 acres up to 10th October.

In district Naushahro Feroze that lacks any existing horizontal drainage network disposal of rain and flood water was in progress through existing network of 24 Pumping Stations of SCARP Irrigation in different Talukas while 12 pumping areas have been identified for evacuation of rain water through pumps in Rohri Main Canal and River Indus.

The CM was told that 22 Pumping Stations have been made functional in different areas of District Shaheed Benazirabad which were working day and night to dispose of water.

RBOD: Minister Irrigation Jam Khan Shoro told the chief minister that Water level has reduced along FP Bund ranging from 8.5 ft to 11.5 ft in upper reach of Saifullah & Rice Canal Division. Whereas 5 to 8 ft in lower reach of Southern Dadu Division.

Water level along Suprio has also reduced about 6 to 7 ft and Reduction along MNV at RD-194 is about 4.90 ft, at RD 210 is about 3.5 ft and at RD-346 is about 11.4 ft. Water level has reduced from 7.2 feet to 2 feet along KN Shah to Dadu Road.

The CM was told that in flood waer was being disposed off by pumping stations and mounted pumps and 22 Pumping Stations have been made functional in different areas of the district

It may be noted that Committees have been notified by Sindh Government, headed by DCs of concerned districts which would lead the evacuation process with concerned stakeholders- Irrigation, Agriculture, Public Health Engineering and Local Government Departments.