General Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Army Staff (COAS) on Thursday visited flood-affected areas in interior Sindh.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS met troops busy in flood relief efforts providing medical and administrative care to affected people in Noshero Feroz.

Gen Bajwa also interacted with the locals and assured them that Pakistan Army will continue to serve people to mitigate their suffering till they are rehabilitated.

Later, the Army Chief was flown for aerial reconnaissance of flood-hit areas of Sindh.

Earlier on arrival, he was received by Lieutenant General Muhammad Saeed, Corps Commander Karachi.