ISLAMABAD-ISLAMABAD Department of Meteorology, COMSATS University Islamabad and Pakistan Meteorological Department have inked a memorandum of understanding on Wednesday to advance research on weather patterns.

The signing ceremony held at Islamabad Campus was presided over by the Rector CUI, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Tabassum Afzal while Prof. Dr. Sajjad A. Madani, Registrar CUI and Mahr Sahibzad Khan, Director General Pakistan Met Department signed the document. Senior officials of Pakistan Met Department and COMSATS University Islamabad witnessed the event.

The MoU will enable cooperation between CUI and PMD in implementing forecast-based action program and promote evidence based-early decision support system and extreme weather advisories. The Department of Meteorology, CUI and PMD have held a healthy knowledge exchange relationship since 2005, said Dr. Kalim Ullah, Chairman, CUI Meteorology Department. Formalizing the cooperation will enable both institutions to advance in achievement of Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for improving the socio-economic condition of the country through the exchange of knowledge, forecast and data services.

Prof. Afzal suggested that CUI and PMD should work closely on exchange of hourly short-range precipitation forecasting models for rainfall probability, temperature, and humidity. He said that the recent flooding and smog phenomenon are of great concern for Pakistan. He called uon the PMD to promote the deployment of professional meteorologists to educate the general public on climate change in the electronic media. He said that CUI will work closely with PMD to secure international partnerships for regional weather modelling and mitigation of climate change.