The construction of two modern offshore patrol vessels for Pakistan Navy has started at Romania’s Damen Shipyard.

A ceremony had also been held in this regard at the Damen Shipyard. Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was the chief guest at the ceremony.

“These ships will be equipped with modern weapons and technology. The induction of these ships into Pakistan Navy will further increase its capabilities to protect maritime affairs,” Naval Chief Amjad Khan Niazi said.

The naval chief also highlighted the efforts of Pakistan Navy regarding maritime peace and stability.

He also appreciated the Damen Shipyard for its professionalism and providing modern technology to Pakistan Navy.