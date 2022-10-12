Share:

ISLAMABAD-The cost of the Chashma Right Bank Canal has been revised downwards to Rs189.606 billion from the earlier estimated Rs237.734 billion, after the Executive Committee of National Economic Council (ECNEC) has disallowed Rs48.1 billion to WAPDA on account of interest during construction (IDC) for the project.

The Central Development Working Party(CDWP) had recommended the project to ECNEC at the rationalised cost of Rs 189.606bn after deducting Rs 48.1b claimed by WAPDA on account of the project IDC, official source told The Nation.

The Water and Power Development Authority (WAPDA) had claimed Rs 48.1b for interest during construction (IDC) of Chashma Right Bank Canal, which was more than 20pc of the total estimated cost of the project. As per the decision of the Council of Common Interests (CCI), the project cost will be shared between the federal and provincial governments at the ratio of 65pc and 35pc respectively.

The provincial government will pay 35pc which is Rs 66.36b of the total cost of Rs 189.606b of Chashma Right Bank Canal (Lift-Cum-Gravity) Project, while the share of the federal government will be 65pc or Rs 123.24b. The IDC of Rs 48.1b is more than 39pc of the federal government share of Rs 123.24b,the source maintained.

The Planning Commission of Pakistan had raised objection over the inclusion of such a big amount in the project cost for the payment of IDC in the absence of meager FEC component in the project. “A provision of Rs.48.1 billion has been made as interest during construction (IDC), as no loan is involved, sponsors (WAPDA) may justify the same” the PCP asked.

Following the CDWP recommendation, ECNEC has also disallowed Rs 48.1b to WAPDA on account of IDC for Chashma Right Bank Canal and approved the project at rationalized cost of Rs 189.606b. The local component of the project is Rs 171.576b while Rs 18.030b will be funded through foreign exchange component. WAPDA shall be responsible for implementation of intake, feeder canal, pumping station, main canal, distributaries, flood carrier channels and related structures. Provincial government of KP shall be responsible for implementation of on-farm development works while land will be acquired through the provincial government of KP.

The proposed canal is off-taking from head Race channel of Chashma Hydro-Power Station on right bank of Chashma Barrage. The capacity of canal at head is 3050 cusecs and the cultivable command area is 286,140 acres. There is a pumping station with capacity of 2,533 cusecs and designed lift of 64 ft. proposed. There are 57 flood carrier channels, 28 distributaries and 14 minors proposed. There are total 954 outlets to be provided from the canal. In the PSDP 2022-23, Rs 500 million has been allocated for the project and it will be completed by 2027 (61 months).