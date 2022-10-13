Share:

RAWALPINDI - The Director General (DG) Rawalpindi Development Authority (RDA) Muhammad Saif Anwar Jappa has directed the officials of Building Control Department to launch operation against illegal constructions on Adiala and Shahpur roads. The DG issued these instructions during a visit he paid to Adiala Road and Shahpur Road here on Wednesday to check the illegal constructions. According to RDA spokesperson, the DG RDA has issued an order to file a First Information Report (FIR) against the owner of a marriage hall on Adiala Road Mouza Dagal Rawalpindi.

He also directed the Building Control Wing to demolish the illegal shops on Adiala Road Rawalpindi.

He said that the DG RDA has directed the Building Control Wing to conduct a survey regarding fees and charges for approval of illegal residential and commercial buildings, commercialization, complementary maps and plans of buildings.