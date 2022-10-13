Share:

SARGODHA - Sargodha Commissioner Mary­am Khan on Wednesday said that the Punjab government in collaboration with the Asian Development Bank (ADB) had formed a plan cost $16.36 mil­lion to ensure the supply of drinking water to the residents of Sargodha city.

She expressed these views while presiding over a meeting regarding availability of drinking water in the city. The commis­sioner said that clean drinking water would be available to the citizens in the next two years.

It was briefed that the under Punjab Intermediate Citizen Improvement Investment Pro­gramme, ADB will fund $15 mil­lion from which 1.7 million citi­zens of the municipal corporation would get clean drinking water.

Under the project, new pipe­lines would be laid in all Union Councils, while two sources of clean water would be used in which water would be obtained from underground and three canals. The meeting was further told that the Municipal Corpo­ration was currently providing water to 60 percent of the city’s population, while the comple­tion of this project would meet the requirement of 100 percent drinking water.

ADB project director Muham­mad Hamza Salik informed the meeting that the Asian Develop­ment Programme was working on projects of water supply and drainage of five intermediate cities and two big cities under Local Government Community Development Programme.

DG PHA Toqeer Haider Kazmi, DG SDA Iftikhar Shah, Director Development Bilal Hasan, XEN Public Health Engineering Mu­hammad Ali and COMC Tariq Par­oya and others concerned offi­cials were present in the meeting.

THREE BRICK KILNS FINED

The district administration im­posed fine on three brick kilns for causing pollution here on Wednesday. According to the official sources, the Assistant Commissioner (AC), Sargodha, Mudassir Mumtaz along with his team inspected various brick kilns at Sargodha-Sillanwali Road and found three kilns were being run without zigzag tech­nology. The AC fined Rs50,000 to each violator.

SHOPKEEPER BOOKED OVER DENGUE SOPS VIOLATION

A shopkeeper was booked over the presence of dengue larvae at his shop here on Wednesday.

District Health Officer (DHO) Dr Asad Aslam said that an anti-dengue team inspected various locations in Bhalwal city and found dengue larvae in a grocery shop. The health team got regis­tered a case against the owner at Bhalwal police station, he added.

DC FIXES NEW PRICES OF ESSENTIAL ITEMS

Sargodha Deputy Commission­er (DC) Capt (R) Nadeem Nasir on Wednesday issued a notifi­cation fixing the prices of basic edibles items.

According to the notifica­tion, Rice Super Basmati (old) New rate is Rs235 per kg, Flour 20kg bag Rs1,295, Flour 10kg bag Rs648, Daal Channa (thick) Rs210 per kg and Daal Channa (bareek) Rs200 per kg, Daal Mong (washed) Rs208 per kg, Channa (white thick) Rs280 per kg, Chan­na (white bareek) Rs270 per kg, Channa black(thick) Rs195 per kg, Channa black(bareek) Rs205 per kg, Basin Rs210 per kg while sugar will be sold in Rs2 more per kg to mill rate.

Similarly, mutton price Rs1,200 per kg, beef Rs600 per kg, tandoori roti 100 gram Rs8 and simple naan (120 gram) Rs10 while the price of milk Rs100 per litre and yogurt Rs110 per kg were fixed.

The DC directed all price mag­istrates to ensure 100 percent implementation of fixed rates.