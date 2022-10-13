Share:

The Peshawar High Court’s judgement on the issue of citizenship for foreign husbands of Pakistani women is a milestone, both for women’s rights and in countering xenophobia and fear of refugees. The Court declared that a Pakistani woman’s Afghan husband was entitled to the issuance of Pakistan Origin Cards (POC) by the National Database and Registration Authority (Nadra).

Wednesday’s Peshawar High Court judgement relied upon a 2006 Federal Shariat Court (FSC) judgement wherein the FSC had held that Section 10 of the Pakistan Citizenship Act, 1951, was unconstitutional and un-Islamic. Previously, foreign husbands of Pakistani women would not be granted citizenship, whereas Section 10 expressively granted foreign wives of Pakistani men a route to citizenship.

This provision, along with the exclusion it provided, was based on the outdated and impractical idea that women moved to the place where their husbands were located. The judgement also leaves behind a good precedent by restricting the basis on which sex and gender can be allocated as a “reasonable classification” for discrimination. Moreover, the Ministry of Law’s submissions in the 2006 court case also held some controversial implications, stating that allowing Section 10 to apply to both men and women would result in an influx of “illegal immigrants like Afghan refugees, Bihari, Bengali and other South Asian countries”.

Not only are such ideas problematic and violative of Article 25, which prohibits discrimination on the basis of sex, but they are also highly impractical and lead to a situation where Pakistani women who marry foreign husbands have no option of living in their homeland with their husbands. This is a choice no citizen who loves their country should have to make. Such provisions also make it more difficult for Pakistan’s foreign office to negotiate better immigration treaties with other countries in service of overseas Pakistanis, when our own laws do not reflect democratic values.