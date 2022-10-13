Share:

The ministry shared that it was working to detect the fault and restoring the electricity in the southern part country at the earliest.

Meanwhile, officials said that there is a 6,000-megawatt shortfall in the national grid due to the fault.

مُلک کے جنوبی ٹرانسمیشن سسٹم میں حادثاتی خرابی کے باعث متعدد جنوبی پاور پلانٹس مرحلہ وار ٹرِپ ہو رہے ہیں جس سے مُلک کے جنوبی حصے میں بجلی کی ترسیل میں رکاوٹ آ رہی ہے۔وزارتِ توانائی پوری تندہی سے خرابی کی وجہ کی تفتیش کر رہی ہے اور جلد از جلد بجلی کے نظام کو مکمل بحال کر لیاجائگا — Ministry of Energy (@MoWP15) October 13, 2022

Southern parts of the country, mainly Sindh, Punjab and Balochistan, were left without power after a fault was detected in the national grid’s southern transmission system, shared the Ministry of Energy on Thursday.

“Due to an accidental fault in the country’s southern transmission system, multiple southern power plants are tripping which is affecting the transmission of electricity in the southern part of the country,” tweeted the ministry.

Earlier, a major power breakdown was reported from Karachi as multiple areas of the metropolis were out of electricity, confirmed K-Electric spokesperson Imran Rana on Thursday.

“There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted,” tweeted the KE spokesperson on the microblogging website.

There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted. — Imran Rana, Spokesperson, K-Electric (@imranrana21) October 13, 2022

The tweet was also retweeted by the utility provider.

As per reports, the areas where the power outage was reported from included Liaquatabad’s C1 area; Federal B Area’s Block 11,12,13; Nazimabad’s Block 4 and 3; Kharadar; Lyari; Old City area; Malir Halt; and Rifah-e-Aam society.