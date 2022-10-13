Share:

Punjab Food Secretary Nadir Chattha has been made an OSD on the complaint of Khawar Manika, former husband of PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan’s wife Bushra Bibi.

Khawar Manika was also involved in the earlier transfer of Nadir Chattha as Sahiwal Commissioner. As Sahiwal Commissioner, Chattha had given tough time to Manika in Pakpattan.

Nadir Chattha has refused to obey Khawar Manika’s illegal orders.

Keeping in view Khawal Manika’s personal grudge, Imran Khan had ordered to make Food Secretary Nadir Chattha an OSD.

Khawar Manika was also behind the non-elevation of Nadir Chattha in Grade 20.