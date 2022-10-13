Share:

A Masai Mara safari package exposes you to an explosive life-and-death tale as it unfolds beneath Kenya's enormous skies.

Thanks to the Mara’s abundance of imposing beasts, the heart-stopping intensity of the river crossings, and the deadly patience of the predators who follow the herd, the drama never lets up!

The Mara offers a variety of lodging options, from opulent resorts to tent camps. Some are inside the national park's boundaries, while others are in conservancies surrounding the park.

Also present is the allure of activities such as night drives, nature hikes, off-road driving, and the chance to enjoy wining and dining outside in the bush.

Since the reserves are not gated, the game can freely migrate between them and the conservancies, forming one significant wildlife habitat.

The Mara gets bustling, and animal sightings get crowded throughout the peak season (June to October).

These are also known as the migration months when Masai Mara safari visitors congregate to watch lion kills on the savannah and death-defying river crossings.

The reserve is quieter, and tourists feel they have the Mara to themselves.

That occurs during the slower months (also known as the green season, which comes with substantial rains, especially between March and June).

Nonetheless, the fantastic local game is still visible, and wildlife sightings continue to rival those found anywhere in the globe, despite the large herds of the Great Migration having left by this point.

Below are some exciting activities and accommodations you can look forward to in Kenya Masai Mara.

Activities

Due to the array of activities the reserve offers, Kenya Masai Mara visitors are assured of something thrilling and engaging no matter the time or duration of their visits. Some of the most popular jaunts include:

Game drives

Game drives are ordinarily done in the early mornings, late afternoons, or at night. That is because those are the coldest times of day and when most animals are more active.

The expert Masai Mara safari drivers will introduce you to savanna life and share their vast knowledge of African wildlife throughout the game drive.

While you can hope to see most of the different species during the day, a night game drive allows you to witness the nocturnal ones in action, such as the leopard.

b) Visit Masai Village

A trip to our local Masai community's boma is an excellent complement to your Masai Mara safari.

As soon as you get to the village, you meet the locals, visit a typical Masai home, discover Masai's everyday life, take in dance and singing performances, and explore the local handicrafts market.

Unmatched in its liveliness, Masai culture often revolves around a brushwood-fenced homestead into which the cows and goats of the community are herded at night.

Each woman has her hut in the village, which was constructed in accordance with long-standing customs.

The Masai society is governed by a complex hierarchy of age sets, warrior clans, elders, and laibons (prophet soothsayers).

c) Walking safaris

While unsupervised walking safaris are prohibited in Kenya’s National Parks, camps inside the Masai Mara provide supervised and professionally guided shorter nature walks.

These are typically about an hour long and are restricted within the local region of the private conservancies encircling the central reserve.

Walking through nature, or taking bush walks as they are often known, is a gratifying exercise. It allows for considerable observation because walking through the bush is more sensory-rich.

Some of the smaller creatures you will see up close include the mongoose, bush baby, crested porcupine, hartebeest, and the bat eared fox.

d) Hot air balloon safari

Nothing is more spectacular than taking off at sunrise and floating effortlessly over the Masai Mara Game Reserve in a hot air balloon.

The beautiful Serengeti-Mara ecosystem, which includes the Mara as its northernmost region, is home to the "annual wildebeest migration."

Hot air balloon rides at the break of dawn also offer you stunning views of a wide variety of other animals, including lions, cheetahs, elephants, rhinoceroses, hippos, and crocodiles.

What's more, at the close of the ride, you will find a complimentary bottle of champagne and a hearty breakfast to kick off the rest of your adventure-filled day.