Share:

ISLAMABAD - The federal government’s Steering Committee on Law and Order on Wednesday met to discuss the increasing incidents of terrorism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, especially in Swat. The committee that met under the chair of Interior Minister Rana Sanaullah Khan deliberated the growing militancy in Swat. The committee took up the matter after the residents of Swat took to streets following a recent shooting incident on a van carrying school children. The meeting undertook different suggestions to end the increasing terrorism incidents in the country, according to an announcement made by the Ministry of Interior. The participants showed solidarity with the people of Swat. It also reviewed the status of peace talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP). The committee showed its concerns that PTI leaders including Ali Muhammad Khan and Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif, who is also the spokesperson of KP government, didn’t attend the meeting despite an invitation extended to them. The committee also showed its concerns over the rising incident of terrorism in KP. The meeting had a consensus view that it would extend every kind of support to KP to end the menace of terrorism. The steering committee unanimously said that the provincial government should focus on ensuring law and order in the province and extend its cooperation with the federal government instead of playing politics. The members showed their concerns that terrorism was raising its ugly head in KP but the provincial government was busy in holding a protest march on Islamabad. The lawmakers belonging to different political parties in the ruling coalition including Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Khalid Magsi, and Mohsin Dawar attended the meeting. The others included Adviser to the Prime Minister on Political Affairs Engineer Amir Muqam, former Governor KP Engineer Shaukat Ullah and former Senator Saleh Shah