Share:

LAHORE - During the separate meetings with the Ministry of IPC and Pakistan Sports Board in Islamabad, FIFA-appointed NC Chairman Haroon Malik has said that holding fair and transparent elections is FIFA’s mandate and the top priority of the Normalisation Committee. The matters pertaining to Pakistan football promotion also came under discussion. About ‘Pakistan Football Connect Programme’, Haroon said: “The registrations of clubs and their response towards this path are laudable and the best part is that the players will have an individual identity at the international level. After women team, the men team will also be seen in action during an international assignment while futsal and beach soccer schedules are also being prepared. After the club registration process, the NC will move towards the district elections followed by provincial, regional and PFF elections.”