KARACHI - Sindh Inspector General of Police (IGP) Ghulam Nabi Memon on Wednes­day announced a cash reward and commendation certificate for the assistant superintendent of police (ASP) Hyderabad and her team for successful action against drug ped­dlers in Tando Muhammad Khan.According to Sindh Police spokes­man, the provincial police chief lauded the performance of Deputy IGP Hyderabad Pir Muhammad Shah and ASP Hyderabad Alina Ra­jper for actions against drug ped­dlers in Tando Muhammad Khan area. IGP Sindh said the elements, who intervened in police action against the drug dealers and at­tacked the police team, should be arrested, adding that “it should also be investigated who was su­pervising the crimes and drug peddling”. Meanwhile, Additional IGP Karachi Javed Alam Odho on Wednesday removed the Sub Divi­sional Police Officer (SDPO) North Nazimabad from his post after the misconduct report was proved. An inquiry was ordered on receipt of a report against SDPO North Naz­imabad DSP Aslam Rajput, in which the officer was found to be guilty and departmental action was taken against him, said a spokesperson for Karachi Police.