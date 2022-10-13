Share:

Intolerance, in its true nature, is an unwilling approach to accept one’s dissenting views, thoughts, beliefs, opinions or behaviour which lacks the capacity of tolerance. It is by nature like a termite, nibbling away at the very fabric of Pakistani society and undermining the democratic setup. It shows up in versatile forms. In a political aspect, if witnessed, intolerance has reigned supreme. Intolerance on a cultural, ethnic and linguistic basis is also not rare. However, religious intolerance is considered the worst part of all. It takes a virulent shape, leading to mob lynching. The chronicle of religious fanaticism is written in cruelty, carnage and blood due to its worst tendencies and orientations. The malaise of intolerance can’t be eradicated from conservative society by force or showing merely condemnation of any sordid act, but a collaborative mechanism must be developed that first take a deeper look into underlying causes that contribute to the development of such an intolerant mindset and then take remedial measures to eliminate the root cause. It’s a commonly established concept that the paucity of tendencies towards education is the most common cause of “narrow-minded approach” and “intolerant behaviour”. However, others are of the view that it is not the lack of education but rather the quality and the right education, for low-level, inadequate, poor and selected knowledge importation is often used for brainwashing that leads to intolerance. I acknowledge both arguments to be logical, sound and valid, but still, there is also a hidden/latent factor that is the main driver for such bigoted behaviour. The salient feature of “intolerance” is the unwillingness to approve, listen or assimilate others’ opinions that differ from one’s own. When a person gingerly listens to other dissenting opinions, it naturally develops a comparison of one’s own belief with that of the other in the subconscious, irrespective of how strongly one opposes the other opinion. Abominably, this mode of comparison assumes the form of a “harsh conflict” in the mind whether the other side presents sound, reasoning, logical and rational arguments. To conclude, tolerant behaviour develops only if a person is self-assured and unbendable in his/her beliefs. This implicit trust or confidence is acquired or created through cognitive approach, intellectual, rational thinking; breadth of vision and latitude of thought. Such a person always respects other opinions, though in discord. He, with open-mindedness, expresses approbation to other opinions. Thus, to thoroughly uproot intolerance from society, one should eliminate the intolerant mindset, which is only possible through inculcating logical and rational thinking and broad-mindedness among the younger generations.

USAMA MUGHAL,

Kandhkot.