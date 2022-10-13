Share:

ISLAMABAD - The Judicial Commission of Pakistan (JCP) Wednesday recommended for confirmation of 11 additional judges of Lahore High Court (LHC), while dropped the names of two judges.

Chief Justice of Pakistan Justice Umar Ata Ban­dial presided over the JCP meeting which was participated by four senior judges and one retired judge of the Supreme Court, Federal Law Minister, and a representative of the Pakistan Bar Council.

After deliberations, the JCP recommended to confirm the names of Justice Shakeel Ahmed, Jus­tice Safdar Saleem, Justice Ahmed Nadeem Arshad, Justice Tariq Nadeem, Justice Amjad Rafiq, Justice Abid Hussain Chatta, Justice Anwar Hussain, Jus­tice Ali Zia Bajwa, Justice Sultan Tanvir Ahmed, Justice Muhammad Raza Qureshi and Justice Ra­heel Kamran. However, the JCP proposed to drop Justice Sohail Nasir and Justice Shan Gul as judge of the LHC. In the last meeting, held on April 19, 2022, the Commission had granted extension to all the 13 additional judges, who were proposed by former Chief Justice LHC Muhammad Qasim Khan. As per practice, after completion of one-year work period, the recommendations are sent to the JCP for their confirmation or extending their tenure(s) or even dropping name(s) if required.