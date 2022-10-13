Share:

Despite a major power breakdown in Karachi, flight operations at Jinnah International Airport Karachi continue as per routine.

Following the major power breakdown, all the areas of the Jinnah International airport Karachi have been shifted on the generators and the process of boarding and check-in is also underway.

Sources privy to the development said that extra lights have been switched off at the airport to save energy and to ensure continued operation.

Karachi suffered a major power breakdown on Thursday morning in the sweltering weather as an Extra High Tension (EHT) line tripped and affected the power supply in the metropolis.

The power supply was interrupted after an extra high-tension line tripped, resulting in the closure of more than 30 grids. Power outages were observed in Gulshan-e-Maymar, FB Area, Liaquatabad, SITE, Superhighway, North Karachi, North Nazimabad, Surjani Town, Gulshan, Shah Faisal and Malir.

Meanwhile, KE Spokesperson – in a Tweet – said: “There are reports of multiple outages from different parts of the city. We are investigating the issue and will keep this space posted”.