CHRISTCHURCH-Experienced Shakib Al Hasan fought hard for Bangladesh but his team fell 49 runs short of the target against New Zealand to make their way out of T20I tri-series.

Set to chase towering 209 runs, Bangladesh started off well initially but a couple of wickets at the top order turned around the situation for them. Adam Milne clean bowled opener Najmul Hossain Shanto to help New Zealand get their first breakthrough. Another opener Litton Das fell to Michael Bracewell after he and Soumya Sarkar made a brief partnership of 23 runs. Shakib Al Hassan, thereafter, led the command and scored handy 70 runs off 44 balls but it wasn’t enough to get Bangladesh over the victory line. Milne bagged three wickets while Tim Southee and Bracewell took two wickets each.

Earlier, New Zealand scored 208-5 in 20 overs. Their top-order set the solid tone for the hosts to leave Bangladesh’s bowlers under pressure. Devon Conway (64) and Glenn Phillips (60) remained dominant throughout. Finn Allen’s 32 and Martin Guptill’s 34 also helped New Zealand post a mammoth total on the scoreboard. Ebadot Hossain and Mohammad Saifuddin bagged two wickets while Shoriful Islam took a wicket. Winless Bangladesh got out of T20 tri-series. They will play their last match against Pakistan today.

Scores in brief

NEW ZEALAND 208 for 5 (Conway 64, Phillips 60, Saifuddin 2-37) beat BANGLADESH 160 for 7 (Shakib 70, Litton 23, Milne 3-23) by 48 runs.