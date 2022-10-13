Share:

Peshawar - After a delay of more than 10 days, Water and Sanitation Services Peshawar (WSSP) paid salaries to employees while there were mixed feelings about the future of the company, with some predicting its dissolution and the management declaring that it is performing well. Speaking to The Nation, WSSP Employees Union President Riaz Khan claimed that given the current financial situation, the company may delay salaries for the coming month too. He lamented that the Board of Directors of the company had increased the board members’ payment from Rs15,000 to Rs25,000 per person. There was a time when the board members would only be served tea and refreshments, and no money. But now they get Rs25,000 per person when a meeting is called, he said, adding that most of the employees, particularly those working directly under WSSP, were having little salaries. An employee of WSSP alleged that while the WSSP was even unable to pay salaries to employees, a new Fortuner car had been approved recently for WSSP Chief Executive Dr Hassan Nasir, while a general manager in the company recently got his son appointed in the WSPP as an assistant manager. When approached, WSSP Chief Executive Dr Hassan Nasir said that the son of the general manager concerned had qualified ETEA test and proper interviews on merit before his induction. He also said that the car for him had been approved only, and not purchased yet. To a query, if the car purchase might be cancelled due to financial issues, he said: “It is the routine affairs of the Board and it is their decision whether to cancel it or not, I can’t say anything about it.” About the revenues, Dr Hassan Nasir said that WSSP does not have its revenue, but has to rely on the KP government and the salary issue existed because funds from the government got delayed as the province itself faces a financial crunch.