The Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has rejected the government’s demands of deferring by-polls for national and provincial assemblies as well as the local body elections in Karachi, and rightfully so. Already, multiple delays have left seats vacant for extended periods of time—more than what is mandated in the constitution—as the political power play between parties distracts from the duty to hold these elections. A systematic approach that is governed by fulfilling immediate needs should be prioritised and it is reassuring to see that the ECP echoes the same sentiments.

According to previous announcements, the local body elections in Karachi are to be held on October 23 and the by-polls in the National Assembly (NA) and provincial assembly constituencies will be held on October 16. Both of these dates will not be subject to change despite pleas for deferral by 90 days due to the administration and security institution’s preoccupation with relief, rescue and rehabilitation operations. The argument presented is that holding the elections would not only put an additional strain on the authorities but also put their credibility into question.

We must understand that there will always be a million and one reasons to postpone a round of polls while we wait for the ‘perfect’ conditions to facilitate them. Already, local body elections were delayed twice due to unprecedented rains, floods and political turmoil. The PTI leaders’ decision to resign, and then departure from this decision by moving the high court against the approval of their resignations by the NA speaker and ECP has also caused trouble. Why must vacant seats, that are not subject to disputes, be left as is when the ECP can initiate the first phase of elections and appoint officials so that local-level governance is improved? This is the least that can be done for some semblance of control, while confusions related to other seats are sorted out.

The ECP is acting well within its rights and is conforming to its duties, after having been criticised for inaction pertaining to local elections for the last few months. A path has been set forth and we must walk on it diligently; the government must realise the harm indefinite delays cause and come to terms with certain realities within which they must operate.